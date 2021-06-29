A virtual open house website has been launched about reimagining how Highway 532 passes through downtown Stanwood.
The survey on the site seeks input from residents of Stanwood, Camano Island, unincorporated Snohomish and Skagit counties, and anyone who travels here, Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson said during the Stanwood City Council meeting Thursday.
The website — stanwoodmobilitystudy.com — will be active through July 19. It lays out options and explains ideas that are being considered to help distribute traffic, alleviate congestion and maintain an attractive downtown. Traffic tools include a bypass, sidewalks, green medians, bike lanes and shared-use paths.
The survey includes several specific options for a possible bypass road in the west side of town to allow Highway 532 traffic to turn north before it hits the congested area around 102nd Avenue NW, a major arterial to Skagit County.
It also covers adding roundabouts, sidewalks, bike lanes, shared-use paths, parking and green medians to Highway 532 from the future Ovenell Park and 98th Avenue NW.
To take the survey, go to stanwoodmobilitystudy.com or find the link at stanwoodwa.org.
Fireworks discussed
Stanwood resident Tim Schmitt asked the council to make fireworks illegal because of careless discharge, illegal fireworks and effects on pets. He suggested the city host a professional show.
During the meeting, officials spoke of fireworks and fire danger. Chief John Cermak of North County Fire/EMS announced a burn ban, which went into effect Friday, June 25. It allows recreational fires with restrictions. He said it’s ultra-dry this year and asked people to be cautious.
Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin reminded people to only purchase legal fireworks, which are on sale as of Monday.
Council member Dianne White said the city previously sponsored firework displays at Heritage Park. It ended during the recession when it was considered too expensive at $1,800 for 15 minutes.
The 2021 Snohomish County fireworks map shows many towns will allow fireworks only on July 4. Stanwood, Darrington and Sultan are the only towns in Snohomish County that will allow fireworks within city limits June 28-July 5 during set hours. Arlington, Marysville, Everett and communities in the southwest county have banned fireworks.
New stairs planned
The council gave the OK to a change work order to include repairing the viaduct stairs as Pelco completes work on the Pioneer Highway sewer project. The stairs lead up the steep hillside east of Northwest Veterinary Clinic to Pioneer Highway at 272nd Street.
Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said Pelco had been doing sewer work above and below the stair area and noted they are cracked and crooked. The new order includes rebuilding the stairs with a handrail, which will cost $58,840. Pelco also bid $45,541 to do the landscaping. Instead, the Public Works crew will do the landscaping for $11,500.
The sewer upgrade bid came in lower than budgeted, so there’s money to cover the stairs, he said.
