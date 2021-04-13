The Stanwood City Council and staff have paused plans to build a civic campus on the hill and are taking a closer look at new sites for the City Hall and police department.
In a special Stanwood City Council workshop Thursday, the council heard new information and zeroed in on options, including two new sites — existing buildings in town with renovation possibilities.
To better research options, the city in February hired Mackenzie — a firm that provides many services in the field of architecture, engineering and land use planning. Stanwood first hired in Mackenzie in June 2019 to plan a civic campus near Church Creek Park and Stanwood High School.
In February, the mayor and some council members were unsure of this direction. They asked the firm to delve into alternatives before continuing with a pricey new complex on the hill.
They sketched out some details and looked at potential price tags for each option:
- Option A1: Construct the civic center with City Hall, council chamber and police station on the hill as planned. Cost: $15.4 million.
- Option B1: Build a police station on the hill, with a community and a council chamber. City Hall would be elsewhere with its own expense. Cost: $10.1 million.
- Options A2 and B2: The city could buy 0.75-1 acres to expand Church Creek Park. Cost: $1.3 million-$3 million.
- Option C: Renovate the existing City Hall with bathroom, breakroom and kitchen upgrades. Cost: $672,000.
- Option D: Keep existing City Hall and build a council chamber building next door in the floodplain. Council eliminated this plan as too expensive.
- New Option E: Two new locations to consider: The former Umpqua Bank building at 9810 Highway 532, near the Hamilton tower or the athletic club at 9612 270th St. NW east of Skagit Regional Clinic. Cost: $3 million-$10 million.
Another look at the hill
Building a new facility is the most expensive choice. Some savings are gained in Option A with police, City Hall and council sharing common spaces, corridors and parking. Both A and B options share parking with Church Creek Park, Mackenzie project manager Rachel Hedlof said.
“I’m still a strong believer in design A,” said Councilmember Rob Johnson, who formerly worked for FEMA and said moving the facilities “out of the floodplain and liquefaction zone is critical.”
Councilmember Dianne White also attested to the liquefaction problems in the downtown area. Years ago, vibrations from installing infrastructure under 271st Street caused liquefaction damage to adjacent sidewalks and properties without an earthquake, she said.
Option B has a smaller footprint with just a police station, council chambers and community rooms.
Both A and B are at the same site on the hill on 72nd Avenue near Highway 532.
Councilmember Sid Roberts didn’t like the location because of traffic problems and the expense to taxpayers.
Councilmember Timothy Pearce agreed that traffic is an issue. He said though the high school hasn’t fully opened, school traffic already backs up to turn east onto the highway.
The city will soon review an updated traffic study for that site that was completed recently.
To save City Hall
Option C, the old art deco City Hall building is in the floodplain. Raising the historical building above the floodplain could cost up to $1.3 million, an option deemed too risky and expensive. To fix it without triggering floodplain requirements, renovation costs must be kept below $227,900, or half of its current market value.
Plans call for $246,000 in construction — slightly more than what FEMA allows per year without requiring floodplain improvements — and $426,000 in “soft” costs like furnishings, which don’t trigger FEMA requirements. The city can use furnishings to make the space flow, Community Development Director Patricia Love said.
Pearce said he wants to keep City Hall where it is. The city has invested money in it, and it’s in good shape, he said. Like other towns that have maintained their historical buildings, he’d like to keep it in use.
Other council members showed interest in keeping it as a parks and recreation building or community center, which is what Councilmember Steve Shepro said it was originally.
Councilmember Judy Williams said Stanwood needs a large space for community meetings.
New to the mix
For Option E, Love and City Administer Jennifer Ferguson looked at two existing buildings with renovation possibilities.
They toured the 30,000 square-foot building that once housed an athletic club, physical therapy office and other businesses. It was built in 2005 to meet floodplain requirements. Currently valued at $5.3 million, the building needs renovations to become a municipal campus.
Ferguson said the big building currently has leased tenants. With such a large building, there’s room to house different departments, plus room for the police department, council chambers and even the library. The building also has an elevator, pool, locker rooms and secure underground parking, she said.
Shepro suggested the city could lease unused space to bring in income.
Many council members were interested in finding out more about this site.
“The city needs a presence downtown,” Councilmember Darren Robb said.
The city has been investing and protecting the floodplain part of town with the flood berm and drainage and planning the downtown revitalization projects. Robb said city facilities should remain somewhere downtown because of all the work to improve downtown.
Love and Ferguson haven’t yet toured the smaller bank building yet, but Love said it has space for expansion.
Stanwood Police Chief Rob Martin said that moving the police from one former bank building to another former bank building isn’t a problem. However traffic at the highway location could be a problem.
“Our next steps would be a deeper dive into what those renovations would need to be,” Ferguson said.
City staff will pursue council questions and interests then come back to the next council meeting with more details as council continues to narrow the options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.