A Stanwood man was one of four people arrested in a string of burglaries in Whatcom County.
Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects — Dylan Y. Sielicki, 38, of Stanwood; Alena R. Sharp, 33, of Bellingham; Treven J. Elgersma, 22, of Bellingham; and Brent T. Cheney, 29, of Bellingham — were booked into Whatcom County Jail.
The four are suspected of two burglaries.
Shortly after midnight on Dec. 3, the owner of Sunrise Grocery near Custer reported someone had broken through the door of his closed business, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. The suspects had stolen a specific brand of cigarettes and made an attempt to access an ATM in the store, police said. The owner told authorities he saw a late model Dodge Ram pickup truck with a construction rack over the bed fleeing the scene to the south on Sunrise Road.
Then at about 1:30 a.m., the owner of Delta Grocery near Lynden reported an alarm at his business. Through a live video feed, the owner was able to see that the front door of the business had been pried open, police said. The suspects allegedly stole several lottery scratch tickets and again tried to break into an ATM, authorities said.
While responding, a officers saw the suspect's truck attempt to turn into a field only to be blocked by a gate. Deputies and Ferndale Police officers detained the four occupants of the truck and discovered the stolen cigarettes, a pry bar and glass in the suspects’ shoes, authorities said.
"As one of the suspects exited the truck, Washington state lottery tickets fell to the ground that the suspect had in possession," according to the news release. "These lottery tickets later matched in sequential number the ones stolen from the Delta Grocery."
The suspects were arrested for a variety of charges stemming from these two incidents, including second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, third-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and criminal conspiracy.
