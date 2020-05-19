The Stanwood City Council met online Thursday to approve an updated budget and scheduled a public hearing for its six-year transportation plan, among other items.
Budget updates
The council approved updates to the 2019-20 budget that now uses actual reconciled cash balances rather than estimates made before the end of the year when the budget was last approved.
Some updates reflect bids coming in lower than expected or delayed work. Since Hamilton Park is still in the design and permitting stages, 2020 construction dollars will be moved to the 2021 budget. Acquisition of the Josephine property to add to Heritage Park came in under estimate. Design for the Civic Center was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so this year’s budget allocation was decreased.
Transportation plan
The council will hold a public hearing Thursday, May 28, on the six-year transportation plan. The state requires an update each year by July to be filed with the Department of Transportation and the Puget Sound Regional Council.
Public Works Director Kevin Hushagen said the update lines up projects and funding arrangements.
Council member Rob Johnson said it’s a wish list of a lot of potential projects that helps “when you go fishing for grants.”
View the plan at stanwoodwa.org/340/Six-Year-Transportation-Improvement-Plan.
Flood safety
The council authorized a $202,000 contract with PACE Engineers to provide plans, specifications and estimates for the second phase of the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project.
PACE, based in Everett, has worked on making all phases of the project come together. Phase 1 is designed and ready to go to bid. It included work on the main pump house and piping on the west side of town. Phase 2 design is for a pump station on 92nd Avenue, a force main under Highway 532 and an outfall into the Stillaguamish River.
Port Susan Trail
Phase 2 moves forward for Stanwood's Port Susan Trail, a 5-mile looped trail network planned in five stages to be constructed from now through 2030.
The council approved a $245,000 contract with Confluence Environmental.
Community Development Director Patricia Love said this contract covers environmental studies and 30% of design. It won’t be fully designed at first, because the studies could affect the design. Full design will come before construction in the summer 2021.
The Port Susan Trail is part of a citywide plan that envisions a walkable and bikeable community, which people supported in the city’s recent community survey.
Phase 1, now underway, is the pedestrian trail that tops the flood control berm being built adjacent to the south side of Highway 532.
Phase 2 starts at the 88th Avenue Park and Ride lot and connects to the east end of the berm trail. On the berm trail’s west end, Phase 2 continues around the water treatment plant that connects to Hamilton Landing Park and the Stillaguamish River overlook platform Boy Scouts built next to Twin City Foods. Together, the two phases cover 1.2 miles.
Wastewater monitor
The council approved a $172,700 contract with Quality Controls Corp. plus $18,407 for spare parts for a communications system that can monitor the wastewater treatment system accurately in real time. The total will be no more than $191,407.
