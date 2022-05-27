...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Jason Toner will become the next Stanwood police chief on June 1.
The lieutenant has spent 15 years with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, including as a master patrol deputy, school resource officer, field training officer and explorer adviser.
Toner, who has worked for the cities of Snohomish and Gold Bar, was promoted to sergeant in 2017 and worked for the city of Stanwood for 2 1/2 years.
In 2021, he was promoted to lieutenant and served as the Sheriff’s Office watch commander.
Toner replaces Chief Rebecca Lewis, who was selected as the Bellingham police chief in April.
Lewis started Feb. 1 as Stanwood’s first female police chief after taking over for Rob Martin, who transferred to a special operations role with the Sheriff’s Office. The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
Lewis lives in Bellingham with her family and has been commuting to Stanwood for work. She starts her new Bellingham role on June 1 and will use her married name, Mertzig, in that position.
Toner, a Stanwood resident, has also spent the last eight years as a volunteer coach for youth sports teams in the city.
“I am looking forward to returning to the city of Stanwood and having the opportunity to serve our residents as the chief of police,” Toner said in a statement. “I am fortunate to call Stanwood my home for nearly a decade and I am excited to continue building relationships between law enforcement and our community. Public safety will always be our top priority and we are committed to providing professional and dedicated law enforcement services to our residents.”
Toner has a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in criminal justice.
“I have followed Lt. Toner’s career in law enforcement and have high regards for his integrity and ability,” Stanwood Mayor Sid Roberts said in a statement. “I’m confident Lt. Toner will be an excellent chief of police for Stanwood.”
