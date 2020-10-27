The city of Stanwood is passing another milestone on the long road to creating Hamilton Landing Park.
On Oct. 15, Stanwood issued a SEPA mitigated determination of nonsignificance, following State Environmental Policy Act standards for the old Hamilton Mill property — two acres at 26810 98th Avenue NW at the base of the iconic smoke stack next to the Stillaguamish River.
The determination is open for public comment as well as review from about 30 agencies, city Senior Planner Amy Rusko said.
The comment period ends Nov. 3, and then the permitting process begins. Permits will likely be issued by the end of the year, depending on the comments and possible changes to the plan.
If the plans are approved, the project will go to bid in early 2021. Once the bid is awarded, the city will know the construction schedule, she said.
Riverfront park
The city plans to develop the property into a riverfront park with two boat launches, parking for cars and boat trailers, a walking trail, bench and interpretive signs.
The historic Hamilton tower will be a park feature and continue to be bedecked with lights for holidays from Halloween to St. Patrick’s Day, thanks to the Lions Club.
When the Port Susan Trail is completed, it will connect to Hamilton Landing Park and a nearby overlook platform next to the former Twin City Foods site.
SEPA mitigation
The SEPA lists mitigation measures requiring that the city complies with the property’s conservation easement, which restricts impervious surface to 10% of the total land area, minus paving for the boat launch or related parking.
The Stillaguamish Tribe will monitor work that disturbs the ground. If artifacts are discovered, work will stop and the finding reported.
Other mitigations include:
- Non-motorized boat launch work will be completed above the river’s high tide line.
- The city will use stormwater pollution prevention measures to shield the river from construction.
- Wetlands and buffers will be protected according to plan.
- A split rail fence will encompass the native growth protection area with signs installed.
Of the two ramps, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will build the one for motorized boats as a separate project with separate permits. It will go into the water and requires permits from the state Department of Ecology, Rusko said.
This ramp was slated to be built in summer, but Ecology wanted some changes on their plan. Now it’s planned for 2021, she said.
The city doesn’t need an Ecology permit for its nonmotorized boat ramp — it doesn’t reach the water, but the city is working with DOE. The agency is reviewing the latest site plan.
“We’ve been working with (Ecology) all year, sending plans back and forth. We work with them quite closely,” Rusko said.
The public can comment on the city project until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3 by emailing amy.rusko@ci.stanwood.wa.us or mailing the City of Stanwood Community Development Department, 10220 270th St. NW Stanwood WA 98292.
Find the document at stanwoodwa.org under Public Notices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.