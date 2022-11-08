Stanwood resident Susan Cole and her rat terrier Calamity won big at the Barn Hunt National on Oct. 28-30 in Springfield, Missouri.
Barn Hunt is a fast-growing dog sport where dogs and their handlers work together by maneuvering around obstacles and tracking down rats.
Courses are set up in barn settings using straw or hay bales to create obstaclese. Rats are placed in ventilated pipes 4 inches in diameter and about a foot long that are hidden in the straw.
"I really enjoy watching my dog work," Cole said about Calamity, whose full name is Calamity Awaits Her Foes. "(I love) to work with her as a team to solve these problems of how many rats we have in the course — it's just very rewarding."
Calamity accomplished the most in the hurdles, where the dogs are released at the start line, then have to run to the other end of the 50-yard course.
At the end of the course, there are three tubes, and dogs are tested by how fast they get to the end and how fast they can figure out which tube has a rat inside.
Out of the seven runs at the national, Calamity qualified for five, Cole said. She placed among the top four in four of her five runs.
"She did the best of any dog in Washington state in terms of how many awards she got," Cole said.
Of the 200 dogs at the competition, 24 were from Washington.
Barn Hunt started in 2013 after Robin Nuttall became frustrated that the Earthdog competition wouldn’t allow Zipper, a miniature pinscher, to participate. Earthdog tests a dog’s ability to locate rodents underground and only allows certain breeds.
So Nuttall, who lives in Missouri, developed her own above-ground trials.
Some dogs, such as terriers, pinschers and schnauzers, have been bred for hunting rats. Ratting is among farm tasks assigned to working shepherds and collies.
As she set up Barn Hunt, Nuttall wanted to write a set of rules for a national sport for vermin hunting dogs that welcomes any size, breed, or mix who can fit through an 18-inch-wide, bale-height-tall tunnel — so she did, according to Barn Hunt’s website.
The sport went national in 2014 and has included 50,000 registered dogs. Barn Hunt events have been held at SchaSam Farm east of Stanwood, where Cole participates.
The farm has classes and operates year-round.
"Dogs of any size or shape can do Barn Hunt. There's a family mastiff the same size as a mini horse and they have to crawl on their hands and knees to go through the tunnel, but they do it," Cole said. "And then they have chihuahuas who can hardly jump through the barrel of straw and they're out there doing it too."
