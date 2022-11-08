Barn Hunt National

Susan Cole with Calamity at the Barn Hunt National.

 Submitted photo

Stanwood resident Susan Cole and her rat terrier Calamity won big at the Barn Hunt National on Oct. 28-30 in Springfield, Missouri. 

Barn Hunt is a fast-growing dog sport where dogs and their handlers work together by maneuvering around obstacles and tracking down rats.


