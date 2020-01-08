Snohomish County Sheriff Lt. Rob Martin is the new Stanwood Police chief.
The appointment, effective Jan. 1, comes after previous police chief Norm Link was selected by new Sheriff Adam Fortney to be the Bureau Chief of Administration Services for the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Link served as chief since September 2016.
Martin was the only applicant to seek the position, according to a city news release Jan. 8.
"The city expected a selection process but is very pleased at the outcome as Lt. Martin comes to Stanwood with a significant law enforcement background with 21 years in law enforcement and four years of service in the US Marine Corps," according to the news release.
Martin has served in many roles during his career at the Snohomish County Sheriffs Office, including master patrol deputy, civil disturbance team leader, Gold Bar's chief of police, SWAT team commander and administrative Sergeant for Stanwood. Martin was promoted to Lieutenant in May 2019.
Martin worked as the administrative Sergeant in Stanwood from 2012-17 and "this experience helps aid in an easy transition as the new Stanwood Police Chief," according to the city.
“I will strive to enhance established partnerships between community stakeholders and business owners to make Stanwood a safe plate to live, work and visit,” Martin said.
Martin, like other Stanwood officers, is employed by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office because Stanwood contracts for law enforcement services through the agency.
