Two major city projects along the river — Hamilton Landing Park and the Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation — were the focus of a Jan. 13 Planning Commission meeting.
These adjacent projects will connect recreation along the north side of the Stillaguamish River and protect the city against flooding.
• Hamilton Landing Park is across 98th Avenue NW from the wastewater treatment plant, south of Highway 532. The park will provide river access. The Department of Fish and Wildlife will build a motorized boat launch. The city plans amenities including parking, paths, picnic tables, a playground, a non-motorized boat launch and a labyrinth. The historical Hamilton Lumber smokestack will be preserved as a park feature.
• The Irvine Slough Stormwater Separation project includes a berm that combines flood protection and recreation with a walkway on top that connects to Hamilton Park. When finished, Stanwood’s downtown storm drainage will be separated from the Stillaguamish River’s floodwaters.
Community Development Director Patricia Love said the city hopes to complete the permitting process and begin construction of Hamilton Park in 2020. The city is coordinating with DFW on development.
“If the permits for the WDFW Landing Access boat launch take longer than anticipated, we might not be able start until 2021,” Love said.
Love said the Stillaguamish Tribe requested monitoring and an Inadvertent Discovery Plan for both the Hamilton Park and Irvine Slough Stormwater projects. The city will notify the tribe of any artifacts found during construction.
Love also said that Snohomish County Parks Recreation and Tourism provided a conservation easement that restricts land use within Hamilton Park, including impervious paved trails, which do not allow soils to drain.
“Because of these restrictions, we will have a slightly shorter trail system within Hamilton Park,” Love said of the $1.1 million project, which is being split between the city and the state.
