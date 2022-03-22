The Stanwood Planning Commission held a public meeting on March 14 to discuss a proposed 114-lot housing development in north Stanwood.
Bakerview Stanwood is the latest proposed housing project in the growing area. It would join the nearby Chandler's Reserve housing development, which consists of 91 homes on 26.79 acres at 28414 80th Ave., and 90-plus homes in Cedar Hill Estates near the northeast corner of 80th Avenue and 284th Street NW.
The new project, proposed by Amalani Homes at 7510 284th Street NW, would consist of 74 detached single-family residences, 28 duplexes and 12 townhomes on 20 acres.
The city received three public comments from Feb. 22 to March 9, city planner Tansy Schroeder said. These comments brought up concerns about overcrowding the Stanwood-Camano School District, the need for additional infrastructure, environmental concerns and traffic congestion.
Schroeder said she reached out to Liz Jamieson, director of capital projects for the School District, to address these concerns.
“While there is overcrowding at Cedarhome Elementary, Stanwood-Camano School District as a whole does have the capacity for this development and these additional students,” Schroeder said.
Cedarhome Elementary has 550 students, about 50 above the building's capacity, according to the district. All other school buildings are below their capacities.
The developer will be responsible for providing required upgrades to the water and sewer systems that will be needed to sustain these lots.
“I’d just like to say, as part of their applications, we do an evaluation of sewer and water capacity as a whole, and so the city does have water and sewer capacity for the property that’s within the city limits,” said Patricia Love, community development director. “When we bring these forward, we do make recommendations on it, and we do know that there is capacity for really, all of the development within Stanwood right now.”
Schroeder addressed concerns about tree removal by saying that, according to the preliminary report, developers plan to plant 482 replacement trees, although she stressed that this could change. Trees will also be included in the landscaping plans.
“I know that a lot of times people don’t like to see growth happen in the town, but we’re required by law to allow development to occur when it meets the adopted municipal code,” Love said.
The zoning on this land required the developer to propose a variety of different housing types. Amalani Homes submitted the application on Feb. 9, and the notice of application was posted Feb. 22.
There will be three more opportunities for public comment: the SEPA determination, a notice of public hearing and a notice of decision. There are no specific dates yet. Though the formal public comment period has passed, comments can still be submitted to Schroeder at 360-454-5211 or tansy.schroeder@stanwoodwa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.