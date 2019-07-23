No doubt about it, people are moving in and more are on the way.
“Something has to be done if we don’t want people who have been born and raised here priced out of housing,” said Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability program manager.
AHA provides research, technical assistance and information outreach to Snohomish County city and county planners.
The city of Stanwood, along with all the cities and counties in the state, is tasked by the Growth Management Act to accommodate a quickly growing population, while protecting critical areas and natural resources.
The task to provide affordable housing is challenging with many elements beyond the city’s control, like wages and the housing market. The city doesn’t build houses, but it has some control in how the area develops.
Stanwood’s community planning director, Patricia Love said the city directs growth through policies and zoning. The city controls density and the type of housing units allowed through zoning and comprehensive plans.
Collier has met twice with the Stanwood Planning Commission to discuss the complicated task of providing housing for a growing population.
Statistics tell a story
Collier presented on June 10 a snapshot of local housing statistics and demographics pulled from the Puget Sound Regional Council, Washington Office of Financial Management, Snohomish County Assessor’s Office, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to help planners better understand the dynamics beneath housing trends.
Statistics show that wages aren’t keeping pace with housing costs, which is one explanation of why people are demanding more affordable housing.
“People are moving north that just can’t afford housing in King County. We really have a crisis on our hands and it requires action,” he said.
More people less housing
Washington is the third highest recipient of Americans migrating within the country, Collier said. A mass of people moved to Washington around 2014-2015. That’s when the number of new households surpassed the number of units being built in Snohomish County. The number of available units dropped and prices shot up.
Rising costs of labor and materials make affordable housing hard to build. The price of land is rising and buildable lands are dwindling.
Adding to the housing crunch, people who had shared space during the 2008 recession and are now trying to get their own places.
More entry-level houses are needed than are available. Baby boomers are living longer and have a more independent lifestyle than previous generations, Collier said. With few downsizing options, seniors compete with younger first-time buyers for smaller starter homes, driving up home prices and rent prices.
Older homeowners are locked in and can’t downsize. If they wanted to stay in their community, there’s nowhere to go, Collier said.
Stanwood planners are looking at a variety of homes that people in different situations might need and can afford.
“We build a lot fewer multi-unit buildings (in Snohomish County) than King County does. The ‘missing middle’ is an opportunity for housing,” Collier said.
Missing Middle
The Missing Middle is the type of housing between single-family (SF) homes and multi-family (MF) mid-rise apartment buildings. It’s a variety of clustered housing that includes duplexes, triplexes, living quarters over commercial businesses, or townhouses standing wall-to-wall on a block. The missing middle includes apartments wrapped around a courtyard or a double row of bungalows sharing a courtyard. These housing types result in denser population.
In Stanwood, 36 new permits for SF homes have been issued as of July 1; nine more are pending approval. One MF building permit was issued with 45 units.
“Stanwood’s zoning is predominately single family residential; however we do allow accessory dwelling units and cottages in SF residential zones,” Love said. “The Traditional Neighborhood zone is an attempt at addressing the missing middle housing issue by requiring three housing types within a plat. The city also has mixed-use zoning in the commercial Mainstreet Business I & II zones, which could provide that low density MF density housing.”
According to the 2015 Comprehensive Plan, the city is 70% SF residential and 5% MF residential, Love said.
“Single-family zoning is putting us in a corner,” Collier said. “Affordable housing can only be solved by market solutions.”
“In my opinion, most home builders build what the market will bear and currently that is detached single family residential homes,” Love said. “However, we are starting to see that change as housing prices increase.”
City planner Sid Roberts said it was his experience in real estate that contractors can get financing for one to four units, but more than that, it’s hard to get a loan.
“Is that part of the issue with the missing middle?” he asked.
City planner Lance Dennis said that King County is able to build multi-units because of the jobs there. He said Stanwood needs to address employment opportunities because of the increasing difficulty of commuting from Stanwood to work in Everett and Seattle.
Who can buy a home?
The cost of housing has gone up while wages have not, putting the American dream of owning a home out of many people’s reach.
People are now doubling up again, living with roommates and intergenerational relatives. The Boomerang Generation — the younger Millennials, born in the early to mid 1980s — are moving back home with their Boomer parents.
“Generally speaking, rent and home prices have gone up 40% between 2010-2017, depending on the location, a marked increase that we’ve never seen before. But no matter how you slice it, income has not gone up by 40%,” Collier said.
He showed how Snohomish and King county workers would fare in today’s competitive housing market, given their salaries, that he drew from Bureau of Labor Statistics.
He took typical wages and the rising prices of typical starter homes and did the numbers like a bank calculating a loan.
Housing should cost about 30% of someone’s income per month. Instead, people are paying 50-60% of their income, he said. A large and growing body of workers no longer can afford to buy a house, or even rent.
Starter homes now cost an average of $241,000. One would require an income close to $100,000 to afford one. That’s the average income of local post secondary law and physics professors and physical therapists, he said.
Most of our public safety workers, our police and firefighters are close to being able to buy, but they are beginning to struggle with rent in today’s market.
Childcare workers have about $700 a month for housing, Collier said. They must pay a higher percentage of their income, resulting in less money to live on and no savings to fall back on.
Wages of pharmacy technicians in King and Snohomish counties have increased every year, he said. With a third of their monthly income, or roughly $1,100, to spend on housing, they were able to rent comfortably in 2010. Now rent has left them behind and a higher percentage of their pay goes to housing.
“That’s the thing people don’t understand, the people you want really to be on the ball — the people filling your prescriptions, the people taking care of your kids —they’re struggling more and more. It’s harder to find people to do that job now because they’re not being paid enough to cover all the bills,” Collier said.
As an example, he said a three-bedroom home would cost an average of $386,000 and require a $120,500 salary that a manager, airline pilot or flight engineer might make.
Eyes on Stanwood
“A lot of people work jobs that don’t pay enough for them to own a home. There are 1.6 million people who can’t afford King County so they’re looking north or south,” Collier said.
The average sale price of a single-family home in the county is $544,559, Snohomish County Assessor’s Office records show. Mukilteo is most expensive at $791,250 with Edmonds right behind. Stanwood is on the lower end at $387,918, and Granite Falls is most affordable at $308,663.
City staff, planners and council continue to study the options. Coming this fall, is a planning charette, in which a group of planners will work to draft possible housing solutions.
