The Stanwood Police Department’s new police chief, Rebecca Lewis, is a semifinalist to be the next police chief for the Bellingham Police Department.
Lewis is Stanwood’s first female police chief and started on Feb. 1. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office selected her for the position after the previous police chief, Rob Martin, transferred to a Special Operations role with the agency.
The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Sheriff's Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
Despite her promotion to Stanwood chief, Lewis remains an active candidate for the Bellingham post. She is one of three finalists, the city announced Tuesday, March 8.
“I began the process for the City of Bellingham prior to being selected in the City of Stanwood,” Lewis said.
She uses her maiden name — Lewis — in Stanwood due to not wanting to change her uniform, email address and business cards with the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office. However, she is applying for the Bellingham job using her married name — Mertzig.
Lewis lives in Bellingham with her family and commutes to Stanwood for work.
Bellingham Chief David Doll retired in January 2021 and Chief Flo Simon has been serving while Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood and the Bellingham City Council have searched for new candidates. Simon has said that she plans to retire in May when a new police chief is appointed.
Fleetwood rejected all four finalists after an initial round of interviews in June 2021. This search is part of Fleetwood and the City Council’s goal to reimagine policing in the wake of the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, according to the city.
The other two finalists are John DeRousee, deputy chief for the Everett Police Department, and Dennis Flynn, commander for the Commerce City Police Department in Colorado.
