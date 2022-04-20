Rebecca Lewis, Stanwood’s new police chief, has been selected to lead the Bellingham Police Department.
Lewis started Feb. 1 as Stanwood’s first female police chief. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office selected her for the position after the previous police chief, Rob Martin, transferred to a Special Operations role with the agency. The city contracts for law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office to operate the Stanwood Police Department.
Lewis lives in Bellingham with her family and has been commuting to Stanwood for work. Lewis said Bellingham is still in the process of making the hiring official by conducting a standard background check, so it’s not a “done deal,” but it is very likely. She would start her new Bellingham role on June 1 and will use her married name, Mertzig, in that position.
“The best term to describe it is bittersweet — it’s obviously a goal of mine, it’s something I thought I would do later in my career, but the opportunity came up,” Lewis said. “It’s certainly nice to be closer to home. However, it’s very difficult to leave an agency I’ve been with for 18 years, and it’s especially hard to leave the community of Stanwood.”
The Sheriff’s Office will work with the city of Stanwood on her successor, Lewis said.
“The news just broke (April 19), so the Sheriff’s Office is going to have to probably move quickly to find a replacement. But there are a lot of great options,” she said.
Bellingham Chief David Doll retired in January 2021, and Chief Flo Simon has been serving while Bellingham Mayor Seth Fleetwood and the Bellingham City Council have searched for new candidates. Simon has announced her retirement, effective June 1.
Fleetwood and the Bellingham council set a goal to reimagine policing in the wake of the June 2020 Black Lives Matter protests, according to the city of Bellingham. Fleetwood rejected all four finalists after an initial round of interviews in June 2021.
The city of Bellingham announced that Lewis was one of three new finalists on March 8. The other two were John DeRousee, deputy police chief for the Everett Police Department, and Dennis Flynn, commander of the Commerce City Police Department in Colorado. The three finalists participated in a virtual public forum on March 17.
Upon hiring, Lewis also released a statement in a city of Bellingham press release.
“I look forward to continuing the high standard of service provided by the dedicated and professional team at the Bellingham Police Department and I am excited for the opportunity to enhance public safety in my own community,” she said in the release.
