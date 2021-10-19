Stanwood police logo 2

Sept. 18

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Church Creek Loop NW.

Sept. 20

An estimated $20,000 worth of tools were stolen from a job site on 72nd Avenue NW.

A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7300 block of 278th Place NW. The victim’s credit cards were used for large cash withdrawals. Investigation continues.

Sept. 21

Tools and copper wire were taken during a burglary at a job site on Pioneer Highway.

A debit card found in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW was turned in to the police.

Sept. 24

A magazine containing rounds of ammunition was found on 265th Street NW.

A Stanwood man, 43, was arrested for domestic violence assault.

Sept. 25

An Arizona man, 21, was arrested for assault.

Sept. 28

A Camano Island teen, 16, was arrested for assault.

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Cedarhome Drive.

A Sedro-Woolley woman, 31, was arrested for burglary.

Sept. 30

A hydraulic lift was stolen from a trailer on 98th Avenue NW.

A Stanwood man, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Oct. 1

A laptop was stolen from a job site on 262nd Street NW.

A woman reported finding child pornography on her husband’s phone.

