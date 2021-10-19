Stanwood Police reports: Ammo found on 265th Street By SC News Staff Oct 19, 2021 4 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sept. 18A stolen vehicle was recovered on Church Creek Loop NW.Sept. 20 An estimated $20,000 worth of tools were stolen from a job site on 72nd Avenue NW.A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7300 block of 278th Place NW. The victim’s credit cards were used for large cash withdrawals. Investigation continues.Sept. 21Tools and copper wire were taken during a burglary at a job site on Pioneer Highway.A debit card found in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW was turned in to the police.Sept. 24A magazine containing rounds of ammunition was found on 265th Street NW.A Stanwood man, 43, was arrested for domestic violence assault.Sept. 25An Arizona man, 21, was arrested for assault.Sept. 28A Camano Island teen, 16, was arrested for assault.A stolen vehicle was recovered on Cedarhome Drive.A Sedro-Woolley woman, 31, was arrested for burglary.Sept. 30A hydraulic lift was stolen from a trailer on 98th Avenue NW.A Stanwood man, 25, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.Oct. 1A laptop was stolen from a job site on 262nd Street NW.A woman reported finding child pornography on her husband’s phone. More from this section Area Briefly: Local I-5 rest areas close due to staffing and safety issues Posted: 33 minutes ago. Florence flourished, then fizzled Posted: 44 minutes ago. Election 2021: Johnson, Gaumond compete for Stanwood City Council seat Posted: 49 minutes ago. Election 2021: Metz, Bergman vie for vacant Stanwood City Council seat Posted: 49 minutes ago. Election 2021: Murry, Abuhl face off for school board seat Posted: 49 minutes ago. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Loop Nw Stanwood Police Crime Criminal Law Highway Police Vehicle Assault Ammunition Debit Card Prowl Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
