Stanwood Police reported these recent incidents:
Sept. 28
A Stanwood man, 56, was trespassed from a business in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW for shoplifting.
Sept. 29
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for malicious mischief and obstructing a law enforcement officer in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW.
Oct. 1
A Stanwood woman reported fraud and identity theft in the 30600 block of 36th Avenue NW.
A Stanwood man, 35, was arrested for shoplifting in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
A transient man, 51, was arrested for shoplifting in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Oct. 3
Police responded to a vehicle prowl of multiple vehicles at a worksite in the 26700 block of 94th Drive NW. Most of the vehicles had gas stolen and others had personal items taken.
Oct. 4
A Stanwood woman, 44, was arrested in the 26900 block of 104th DR NW on three active warrants from other agencies.
Oct. 5
A vehicle collided with a deer that ran into the 7700 block of SR 532.
A Stanwood man, 51, was arrested for DUI in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
An Anacortes man, 31, was arrested in the 26900 block of 104th Drive NW for possessing amphetamines without a prescription and drug parapjernalia. He was wanted on an active warrant.
Oct. 7
A Camano Island woman reported a hit and run to her vehicle in the parking lot in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Oct. 11
A Stanwood woman, 28, was arrested for assault in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Oct. 12
A Stanwood man, 44, was arrested for assault and malicious mischief in the 7300 block of 288th Street NW.
