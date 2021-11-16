Stanwood Police reports: Assaults and harassing threats By SC News Staff Nov 16, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Oct. 25A Stanwood juvenile was arrested for assault in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.Oct. 27 A Stanwood man, 25, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation and driving while his license was suspended.Oct. 28A Stanwood man, 28, was arrested for domestic assault and 'harassment threat to kill.'Oct. 29A juvenile, 15, was arrested for assault.An Arlington woman, 28, and a Darrington man, 37, were arrested for warrants.Oct. 31A Mount Vernon man, 42, was arrested on a warrant.Nov. 1A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7100 block of 289th Place NW.Nov. 2A theft was reported in the 9900 block of 271st Street NW.Nov. 4A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.A vehicle prowl occurred in the 28200 block of 64th Court NW.Nov. 5A Mount Vernon man, 21, is being referred for charges of domestic 'harassment threat to kill' and 'coercion by threat' after threatening his girlfriend via text.An Arlington man, 36, with an outstanding warrant was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. More from this section Island County Sheriff’s Office: This little piggy gets around Posted: 5:45 a.m. Area Briefly: SnoCo OKs budget; earthquake at Big Lake Posted: 5:16 a.m. Exploring History: Camano has been trying to find its way for decades Posted: 5:05 a.m. 30-acre annexation could pave way for 127 homes in Stanwood Posted: 5 a.m. Demand high for kids COVID shots; local case rates dipping slightly Posted: Nov. 15, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Stanwood Police Threat Crime Criminal Law Police Assault Resisting Arrest Prowl Harassment Officer Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Tweets from Stanwood Camano News Tweets from Stanwood Camano News sports reporter Evan Caldwell
