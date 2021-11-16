Stanwood police logo 2

Oct. 25

A Stanwood juvenile was arrested for assault in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.

Oct. 27

A Stanwood man, 25, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation and driving while his license was suspended.

Oct. 28

A Stanwood man, 28, was arrested for domestic assault and 'harassment threat to kill.'

Oct. 29

A juvenile, 15, was arrested for assault.

An Arlington woman, 28, and a Darrington man, 37, were arrested for warrants.

Oct. 31

A Mount Vernon man, 42, was arrested on a warrant.

Nov. 1

A vehicle prowl occurred in the 7100 block of 289th Place NW.

Nov. 2

A theft was reported in the 9900 block of 271st Street NW.

Nov. 4

A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.

A vehicle prowl occurred in the 28200 block of 64th Court NW.

Nov. 5

A Mount Vernon man, 21, is being referred for charges of domestic 'harassment threat to kill' and 'coercion by threat' after threatening his girlfriend via text.

An Arlington man, 36, with an outstanding warrant was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

