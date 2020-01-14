The following incidents were among those reported to police in the final weeks of December 2019:
Dec. 16
A Stanwood man reported that his tire was slashed in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A drive failed to stop and collided with a vehicle stopped for a traffic signal in the 9400 block of Highway 532.
Dec. 18
Police responded to a report of a vehicle stolen from Camano Island and ditched in Stanwood.
Dec.19
A Stanwood youth reported that a package meant for her was sent to her estranged father’s address in error, and he would not give it to her.
Dec. 20
A Stanwood man, 31, was arrested for attempting to elude and driving with license suspended on Pioneer Highway.
A Stanwood woman, 28, was arrested for assault in the 27000 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
Dec. 22
A driver following too closely collided with a vehicle stopped for traffic in the 10300 block of Highway 532.
A traffic stop for a defective front headlight in the 9200 block of Highway 532 resulted in a traffic citation for the driver and a meth pipe being confiscated.
A North Bend man, 41, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 27000 block of Highway 532.
A Stanwood man, 26, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Dec. 23
A Stanwood man, 34, was referred for charging for criminal trespass the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for assault in the 7900 block of 272nd Street NW.
A vehicle illegally parked on the side of the road in the 7200 block of Highway 532 appeared to be partially in the roadway. That led a driver to brake suddenly, which led to a collision with the following car.
Dec. 25
A Stanwood woman, 23, was arrested for DUI on Pioneer Highway following multiple 911 calls reporting a reckless driver.
Dec. 26
A Stanwood woman, 38, was referred for charging for theft in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood reported suspected drug activity in the 8800 block of 271st Street NW.
Dec. 27
A Stanwood man, 37, turned himself in at the police station and was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
Dec. 29
A Camano Island boy, 15, was referred for charging for burglary in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood boy, 15, was referred for charging for criminal trespass in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood boy, 14, was arrested for burglary in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW.
A Stanwood boy, 14, was arrested for burglary in the 7000 block of 277th Place NW.
Dec. 30
Police responded to a business in the 2700 block of Pioneer Highway that reported suspected drugs and paraphernalia found on the premises.
A Stanwood man, 37, was arrested on two warrants in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW.
