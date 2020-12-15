Nov. 13
A Sedro-Woolley woman was arrested on a Department of Corrections warrant following a traffic stop for a missing headlight on Pioneer Highway.
Nov. 15
A couple reported being awoken by the sound of breaking glass and saw a man coming through the bedroom window into their residence on 72nd Ave NW. The man fled when confronted.
A Stanwood officer reported that while locking the bathrooms at Church Creek Park for the evening, he found one wall had been spray painted. The city was notified of the damage.
Dec. 4
A burglary was reported at a business in the 9000 block of 271st Street NW. Video shows a man tampering with the night drop box.
Property damage was reported at a business in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW. Video shows a man damaging a fire suppression system and a manhole cover.
Dec. 6
A Stanwood man, 41, was arrested for disorderly conduct on 270th Street NW.
Dec. 7
A Stanwood woman, 27, was referred to the Snohomish County prosecutor’s office for assault following an argument that became physical on 72nd Drive NW.
Dec. 9
A woman reported that her rental car was damaged overnight while parked in an apartment complex lot on 272nd Street NW. No contact information was left at the scene.
A transient man from Seattle was transported to a local hospital for evaluation after he was found walking naked in the middle of the street and making incoherent statements on 271st Street NW.
A woman reported that a dog ran out of a house on 72nd Ave NW and attacked her leashed dog and then bit her when she tried to intervene. The other dog owner was also trying to break up the attack and cooperated with the investigation.
