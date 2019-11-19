Stanwood Police reported these recent incidences:
Oct. 14
Theft and damage to a coin operated vending machine was reported at a business in the 9000 block of 271st Street NW.
Oct. 15
Police responded a report of stolen prescription medications in the 7200 block of 265th Street NW.
Oct. 16
A runaway, 15, from Monroe was located in the 8800 block of 272nd Street NW and returned to his guardians.
A Camano Island man, 34, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 26930 block of 104th Drive NW following a traffic stop.
Oct. 17
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The suspect was caught on camera using the victim’s credit card. Investigation continues.
Oct. 20
Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Drive. No crime occurred.
Oct. 21
A transient man, 44, was trespassed from an Island County Transit bus after causing a disturbance.
Police responded to suspicious activity reported by juveniles in the 7200 block of 265th Street NW. After interviewing the juveniles, police found the information unsubstantiated.
Oct. 22
A Stanwood woman reported that her father’s girlfriend had stolen her identity in the 27600 block of 85th Drive NW and opened fraudulent accounts in her name.
Oct. 23
A Camano Island man, 28, was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 26900 block of 104th Drive NW.
Oct. 24
A theft was reported in the 27000 block of 81st Drive NW. A juvenile that had been staying at the house was asked to leave prior to the burglary. Investigation continues.
Oct. 25
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested on a warrant and for making false misleading statements to a public servant in the 27000 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood juvenile, 17, was reported as a runaway in the 8800 Block of Olympic View Place.
Oct. 27
A business in the 8600 block of 271st Street NW was burglarized. Investigation continues.
Oct. 29
A juvenile, 14, sought medical help in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. It was determined the juvenile had taken several hits of “dabs,” a highly concentrated marijuana. Since the juvenile sought medical help for her illegal drug-caused illness, state law does not allow charging the juvenile with a crime.
Cash was found in the parking lot of a business in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW. It was turned over and booked into evidence as found property.
Oct. 30
A juvenile in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW reported a juvenile at the school was possibly intoxicated. No charges filed.
Oct. 31
A business in the 10100 block of 271st Street NW was burglarized. Several items were stolen from the business and from a vehicle parked there. Investigation continues.
