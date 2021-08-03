July 18
A loose dog bit another dog.
July 20
A Lake Stevens man, 27, was arrested for domestic violence after he assaulted his brother.
July 21
A Wenatchee man, 38, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
July 22
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7300 block of Pioneer Highway. The victim’s credit cards were stolen and used at multiple places. Investigation continues.
A hit-and-run collision occurred in the 9200 block of 271st Street NW.
July 23
An Arlington man, 31, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.
A collision occurred in the 8000 block of Highway 532, caused by a vehicle that was following too close and failed to stop.
July 25
A Monroe man, 32, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence, harassment threat to kill, assaulting a police officer, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and resisting arrest.
July 26
Police assisted with a suicide threat.
