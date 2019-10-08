Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
Sept. 11
Two vehicles collided in the 7400 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
A Camano Island woman reported her wallet was missing after shopping at a business in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman, 41, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 8800 block of Viking Way.
Sept. 12
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 6900 block of Church Creek Loop NW.
Sept. 13
A 16-year-old Camano Island runaway was located in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW when he showed up for school.
A transient woman, 38, was trespassed from a business in the 9000 block of 271st Street NW after she was seen throwing garbage from her vehicle into the parking lot.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 27300 block of Church Creek Loop NW.
Sept. 15
A Stanwood man reported a stolen motorcycle in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Road. The motorcycle was found later that same day and returned to the owner.
Sept. 16
Two vehicles collided in the 27500 block of 102nd Avenue NW when one vehicle crossed into oncoming traffic; the driver hadn’t slept well and was tired.
Sept. 17
A Stanwood woman reported that her son’s scooter was stolen from their residence sometime during the last two months in the 7700 block of 274th Street NW.
A vehicle suddenly veered from the roadway in the 26900 block of SR 532 and became fully lodged in blackberry bushes.
A Stanwood woman in the 27200 block of 101st Avenue NW reported that her mother was receiving harassing calls and text messages after posting an ad looking for a rental house.
Sept. 18
The Stanwood High School Resource Officer responded to a fight in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. He provided guidance on how to better handle these types of situations.
Two vehicles collided in the 9800 block of SR 532 when a driver exiting a driveway failed to yield to oncoming traffic.
Sept. 19
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for disorderly conduct in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
Sept. 20
Two vehicles collided in the 27100 block of 72nd Drive NW when a vehicle backing out of a parking spot hit with a vehicle passing behind it in a parking lot.
Sept. 21
A Stanwood man reported damage to his fence in the 8300 block of Cedarhome Drive.
A Stanwood woman, 47, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 9800 block of SR 532.
Sept. 22
A Stanwood woman reported being stalked in the 28000 block of 85th Drive NW. Investigation continues.
A vehicle hit a culvert in the 2700 block of Pioneer Highway after swerving into the ditch to avoid a collision with an oncoming vehicle.
Two vehicles collided in the 26700 block of 72nd Drive NW when a driver failed to yield while turning in an intersection.
Sept. 23
Police responded to a death investigation in the 7200 block of 261st Street NW. No crime had occurred.
Sept. 25
A Stanwood woman reported a vehicle prowl at Stanwood Elementary School.
Sept. 26
Two vehicles collided in the 27100 block of 102nd Drive NW when a vehicle misjudged the necessary clearance to park and struck a parked vehicle.
Sept. 27
A Monroe woman, 43, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 26000 block of 104th Drive NW.
An Arlington woman, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant in the 27600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Two vehicles collided in the 7200 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to stop for the traffic in front of them. Driver was arrested for DUI.
Sept. 28
Police responded to an assault in the 26900 block of 102nd Avenue NW.
Sept. 29
Two vehicles collided in the 1200 block of SR 532 when a driver failed to yield while turning in an intersection.
