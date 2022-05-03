March 22
A driver was stopped after registration information showed a suspended license and a misdemeanor warrant. The driver was taken to county jail.
March 23
A person drove into a building in the 26000 block of 92nd Ave NW and forced the doors inward.
A driver caused a collision on 268th Street NW when she turned left turn into the path of a vehicle traveling on Highway 532.
March 24
A business owner reported gasoline was siphoned from a work van sometime overnight.
A driver on 276th Place NW pulled away from the curb and into the path of a passing vehicle causing a collision.
March 25
A stolen vehicle from Oregon was recovered in Stanwood.
A collision occurred on Pioneer Highway when a driver turned into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
Multiple vehicles were prowled overnight in a parking lot in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
March 26
A stop sign was damaged at Port Susan Middle School where it appears a driver doing doughnuts in the parking lot lost control of the vehicle and hit the metal sign.
March 28
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27000 block of 71st Avenue NW.
A driver rear-ended a car in the 26800 block of 92nd Ave NW.
March 30
A hit-and-run occurred in the 8600 block of 271st Street NW.
A driver caused a collision in the 8300 block of Pioneer Highway when they didn’t notice that the traffic ahead of them had not yet started moving after the light turned green.
March 31
A Stanwood woman reported being a victim of identity theft.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.