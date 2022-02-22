...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING
TO 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northeast winds 25 to 35 kt. For
the Small Craft Advisory, northeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM PST this morning. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this morning to 4 AM PST
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.
&&
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE...Western Whatcom County, San Juan County and Western
Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
A driver fell asleep and drifted across lanes, striking a pedestrian, a tree and a utility pole. Injuries sustained were minor, and the pedestrian was not transported to a hospital, police said.
Jan. 17
A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business on 72nd Ave NW. The vehicle was spotted and pulled over four days later with the owner driving it. He told police that he had misplaced it and found it where it was originally parked.
Jan. 18
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27100 block of Pioneer Highway and a purse was taken.
Jan. 19
Two vehicles were prowled in the 27700 block of 78th Avenue NW. A rucksack of military equipment was stolen.
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27500 block of 79th Drive NW. A child’s medical device was taken.
Jan. 20
A Stanwood business gave police an unclaimed package left in a Post Office box containing a significant amount of money. The sender was located, and the package was returned.
A business owner reported damage to an automatic car wash bay by a truck with lumber in the bed.
Jan. 21
A student reported that money was stolen from her backpack while in the locker room at the high school.
Police said a driver on Highway 532 rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a traffic light, pushing that vehicle into another car.
Jan. 22
Police said an impaired driver struck a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office SUV that was stopped for a traffic light on Highway 532.
Jan. 23
Two handcarts were stolen from a Stanwood business and used in the attempted burglary of heavy equipment at a neighboring Stanwood business. Both handcarts and the heavy equipment items were abandoned near an opening cut into the chain-link fence between the businesses.
Jan. 25
Police said a driver believed to be suffering a medical emergency struck two parked vehicles in a Stanwood parking lot. The driver was taken to a local hospital.
