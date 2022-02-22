Stanwood police logo 2

Jan. 16

A driver fell asleep and drifted across lanes, striking a pedestrian, a tree and a utility pole. Injuries sustained were minor, and the pedestrian was not transported to a hospital, police said. 

Jan. 17

A vehicle was reported stolen from the parking lot of a business on 72nd Ave NW. The vehicle was spotted and pulled over four days later with the owner driving it. He told police that he had misplaced it and found it where it was originally parked. 

Jan. 18 

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27100 block of Pioneer Highway and a purse was taken.

Jan. 19

Two vehicles were prowled in the 27700 block of 78th Avenue NW. A rucksack of military equipment was stolen. 

A vehicle prowl was reported in the 27500 block of 79th Drive NW. A child’s medical device was taken.

 

Jan. 20

A Stanwood business gave police an unclaimed package left in a Post Office box containing a significant amount of money. The sender was located, and the package was returned. 

A business owner reported damage to an automatic car wash bay by a truck with lumber in the bed.

Jan. 21

A student reported that money was stolen from her backpack while in the locker room at the high school. 

Police said a driver on Highway 532 rear-ended a vehicle stopped for a traffic light, pushing that vehicle into another car. 

Jan. 22

Police said an impaired driver struck a Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office SUV that was stopped for a traffic light on Highway 532. 

Jan. 23

Two handcarts were stolen from a Stanwood business and used in the attempted burglary of heavy equipment at a neighboring Stanwood business. Both handcarts and the heavy equipment items were abandoned near an opening cut into the chain-link fence between the businesses. 

Jan. 25

Police said a driver believed to be suffering a medical emergency struck two parked vehicles in a Stanwood parking lot. The driver was taken to a local hospital. 

