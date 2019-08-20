Stanwood Police received these calls:
Aug. 2
Police responded to a reported physical domestic violence in progress in the 27900 block of 102nd Avenue NW. A father and adult daughter had been discussing things loudly, no crime occurred.
Three vehicles collided the 8700 block of SR 532 when a driver hit a vehicle stopped for traffic, pushing it into the vehicle in front of it.
Aug. 3
A 40-year-old Everett man was arrested for shoplifting in the 27800 block of 92nd Avenue NW .
Aug. 5
Two vehicles collided at Camano Street and SR 532 when a vehicle was rear-ended after stopping suddenly at the intersection to avoid a collision with a vehicle that had failed to yield while entering the roadway.
Two vehicles collided the 1200 block of SR 532 when a distracted driver failed to stop for traffic stopped at a traffic signal.
A 30-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 6
Two vehicles collided the 1200 block of 102nd Avenue NW when a vehicle was rear-ended after stopping at the intersection for a vehicle that appeared to be failing to yield while entering the roadway
An abandoned vehicle previously tagged with a warning was impounded in the 8600 block of Pioneer Highway.
Aug. 7
A 33-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested on a warrant during a parking lot security check in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.
Aug. 8
A 52-year-old Stanwood woman was arrested for assault domestic violence in the 9700 block of 272nd Place NW.
