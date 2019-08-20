Police logo2

Stanwood Police received these calls:

 

Aug. 2

Police responded to a reported physical domestic violence in progress in the 27900 block of 102nd Avenue NW. A father and adult daughter had been discussing things loudly, no crime occurred.

Three vehicles collided the 8700 block of SR 532 when a driver hit a vehicle stopped for traffic, pushing it into the vehicle in front of it.

 

Aug. 3

A 40-year-old Everett man was arrested for shoplifting in the 27800 block of 92nd Avenue NW .

 

Aug. 5

Two vehicles collided at Camano Street and SR 532 when a vehicle was rear-ended after stopping suddenly at the intersection to avoid a collision with a vehicle that had failed to yield while entering the roadway. 

Two vehicles collided the 1200 block of SR 532 when a distracted driver failed to stop for traffic stopped at a traffic signal.

A 30-year-old Lynnwood man was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW. 

 

Aug. 6

Two vehicles collided the 1200 block of 102nd Avenue NW when a vehicle was rear-ended after stopping at the intersection for a vehicle that appeared to be failing to yield while entering the roadway

An abandoned vehicle previously tagged with a warning was impounded in the 8600 block of Pioneer Highway.

 

Aug. 7

A 33-year-old Mount Vernon man was arrested on a warrant during a parking lot security check in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.

 

Aug. 8

A 52-year-old Stanwood woman was arrested for assault domestic violence in the 9700 block of 272nd Place NW.

