Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
June 29
A collision occurred in the parking lot of 8800 block 272nd Street NW. A vehicle backed up hitting a male and pinning him between two vehicles.
A 27-year-old female was arrested for malicious mischief after kicking in her neighbor’s door in the 27500 block of Pioneer Highway.
A collision occurred in the 2700 block of 90th Avenue NW. Vehicle 1 did not see vehicle 2 in front of him and drove onto the trunk of vehicle 2 causing reportable damage.
July 2
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 28000 block of Nordic Way. Investigation continues.
July 3
A 17-year-old Camano Island boy found consuming alcohol in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW is being referred for minor in possession, consuming liquor.
July 4
A 36-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for DUI–alcohol and ignition interlock violation in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
