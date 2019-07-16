Police logo2

Stanwood Police received these recent calls:

 

June 29

A collision occurred in the parking lot of 8800 block 272nd Street NW. A vehicle backed up hitting a male and pinning him between two vehicles. 

A 27-year-old female was arrested for malicious mischief after kicking in her neighbor’s door in the 27500 block of Pioneer Highway. 

A collision occurred in the 2700 block of 90th Avenue NW. Vehicle 1 did not see vehicle 2 in front of him and drove onto the trunk of vehicle 2 causing reportable damage. 

 

July 2

A vehicle prowl occurred in the 28000 block of Nordic Way. Investigation continues. 

 

July 3

A 17-year-old Camano Island boy found consuming alcohol in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW is being referred for minor in possession, consuming liquor.

 

July 4

A 36-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for DUI–alcohol and ignition interlock violation in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.

