Oct. 1
A Camano Island woman reported a hit and run to her vehicle parked at a business in the 26600 block of 72nd Street NW.
Oct 2
A Post Falls, Idaho, man was arrested on an extraditable felony warrant following a call for a suspicious person.
Oct. 3
Police responded to a 911 call at an assisted living home regarding a resident being combative.
A Stanwood woman, 35, was arrested for criminal trespass after returning to a residence on Pioneer Highway where she has been repeatedly trespassed at the request of the homeowner.
Two vehicles collided at the intersection of 102nd Avenue NW and Highway 532 when a driver failed to yield the right of way.
A single-vehicle collision occurred on Cedarhome Drive when a driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a yard and bushes.
Oct. 5
A Stanwood woman, 35, was arrested for the second time in three days for criminal trespass after returning again to a residence on Pioneer Highway.
Oct. 7
A burglary was reported at a business on 271st Street NW. A side door was pried open and an unsuccessful attempt was made to open the cash register.
A vehicle was impounded on 72nd Street NW after it was left unclaimed by its owner following the arrest and extradition of the driver for an out-of-state felony warrant.
Oct. 8
A woman reported being bitten on the hand by a neighbor’s dog on 271st Drive NW.
Oct. 9
A vehicle had a back window smashed out on 265th Street NW. No items were taken.
Oct. 11
A man reported a package stolen from the front porch on 104th Drive NW.
Oct. 13
A garage door opener was stolen from a vehicle on 72nd Drive NW and used to enter the garage. The homeowners heard the door open but did not see anyone when they investigated.
A purse containing credit/debit cards and a backpack containing a school laptop were stolen from a vehicle on 72nd Ave NW.
A driver backing out of a parking spot on 272nd Street struck an unoccupied vehicle, causing minor damage. The driver continued backing up and then struck a light pole, causing minor damage.
Oct. 14
A man called to report that his girlfriend was hitting him and would not let him leave the residence on 287th Place NW.
A vehicle was reported stolen from a parking lot on 102nd Drive NW. The vehicle had extensive front-end damage from a prior collision and was waiting to be towed.
