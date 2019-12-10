Nov. 2
A Stanwood woman reported money stolen from her purse after a moving company had delivered and installed furniture in her home on 65th Drive NW.
Nov. 3
A Stanwood man, 46, was arrested for restraining order violation in the 26600 block of 72nd AVE NW.
A Stanwood woman, 38, and a Stanwood boy, 13, were referred for assault in the 6800 block of 282nd Place NW.
Nov. 4
A Stanwood resident reported her vehicle was stolen in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman, 38, was required to surrender firearms in relation to a protection order in the 6800 block of 282nd Place NW.
Nov. 5
A Stanwood man, 79, was arrested for willfully violating a contact restriction order in the 8800 block of Viking Way NW.
Nov.6
A Stanwood man, 45, was referred for two counts of assault in the 27100 block of 104th Drive NW.
Nov. 7
A leaf blower was stolen from a business in the 8800 block of 272nd Street NW.
Nov. 8
Ground venison was reported stolen from a freezer in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A theft occurred in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW; a suspect was trespassed from the business. No charges were filed.
A Stanwood woman, 52, was arrested for assault in the 9700 block of 272nd Place NW.
Nov. 11
A burglary occurred in the 26800 block of 90th Avenue NW.
A business in the 27000 block of 102nd Avenue NW reported a battery being stolen out of a work van.
Nov. 12
A 15-year-old Camano Island juvenile was referred for possession of drug paraphernalia in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
Nov. 13
A business in the 9500 block of 271st Street NW had four company checks forged and cashed.
A 34-year-old Camano Island man was arrested for an outstanding warrant in the 26800 block of Pioneer Highway NW.
Nov. 14
A business in the 26900 block 104th DR NW reported an employee-involved theft.
Nov. 19
Items were stolen from a jobsite in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.
A juvenile’s disturbing Snapchat message was reported in the 7000 block of 272nd Street NW.
Packages were stolen from the porches of several homes in the 6900 block of Church Creek Loop NW. The packages were located and suspects, ages 14 and 15, from Camano Island are being charged with theft and possession of stolen property.
A Stanwood man, 27, was arrested in the 7400 block of 272nd Place NW for an outstanding warrant, possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nov. 20
Identity theft was reported in the 9900 block of 272nd Place NW.
Nov. 21
A Child Protective Services report was filed in the 27000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Nov. 23
Items were stolen from a locker in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW. The victim's credit card was used.
Nov. 26
In the 8700 block of 272nd Street NW, a mother reported disturbing chat messages between her son and his friends. All juveniles' parents were contacted.
An Arlington male, 21, was arrested for driving while license suspended on Pioneer Highway.
Nov. 27
A Stanwood male, 18, was arrested for vehicle prowling and possession of drugs in the 28000 block of 73rd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood male, 15, was arrested for possession of stolen property and making false-misleading statement to public servant.
A Stanwood male, 18, was arrested for vehicle prowling in the 27000 block of 70th Ave NW.
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW.
Nov. 28
Police assisted fire with a possible overdose in the 7600 block of 273rd Street NW. Firefighters gave the female NARCAN, she then regained consciousness.
Two vehicle prowls occurred in the 26000 block of 74th Avenue NW.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 26000 block of 74th Avenue NW.
Nov. 30
A male, 34, was trespassed from a property in the 27000 block of 78th Avenue NW.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
