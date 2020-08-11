July 22
A 28-year-old Camano Island man was identified by video surveillance unlawfully entering and stealing money from a business on 271st Street NW.
Police responded to a business on 72nd Avenue NW about a man who was disoriented and rambling. An aid unit was called.
Two vehicles collided on 102nd Avenue NW when one of the drivers failed to yield.
July 24
A vehicle prowl was reported at a business on Saratoga Drive. The thefts were caught on video.
Two vehicles on 273rd Drive NW were prowled. A stereo speaker and a cellphone holder were taken.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on 272nd Street NW after trying to flee from officers as they tried to arrest him on a felony warrant.
A vehicle on 80th Avenue NW crashed after the driver lost control and left the roadway traveling across a lawn and uprooting an apple tree.
July 26
A Stanwood resident reported an anonymous tip that had been sent to the school district regarding child pornography. The information was forwarded to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Unit for further investigation.
July 27
A Stanwood woman reported a burglary of her storage unit on 269th Place NW. Fingerprints were taken and sent to evidence.
July 28
A Stanwood man, currently living out of state, reported that his mail had been stolen from a house on Pioneer Highway. He was alerted to the theft when fraudulent charges started to show up on his bank card.
A vehicle prowl was reported on 84th Avenue NW. A stolen Apple Watch was found on Offer Up and the victim was able to recover the item by posing as a buyer. The investigation continues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.