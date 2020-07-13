June 25
A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl in the 6400 block of 278th Street NW. A wallet was stolen from the center console.
A Stanwood woman reported a vehicle prowl in the 9600 block of 276th Street NW. A purse was stolen, and a credit card was used immediately at nearby stores. Video footage was available.
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for assault on 103rd Drive NW after resisting arrest and assaulting an officer.
Two vehicles collided in the 9400 block of Highway 532. A driver following too close was unable to stop when the vehicle in front slowed down suddenly.
June 28
Stanwood Police responded to a truck on fire on 272nd Street NW. The fire appeared to have been intentionally set and had spread to a vehicle parked next to it.
An Arlington man reported that his young daughter disappeared while in her mother’s care. The child was found safe with her grandparents; the mother had forgotten they had taken her.
June 29
A Camano Island man reported that his cell phone was stolen while he was shopping at a business in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW. Video footage shows a suspect leaving the store with the phone.
July 3
A Granite Falls woman reported that a wildlife/game camera had been stolen off a humane animal trap being used to catch a lost dog in the 7600 block of 267th Street NW.
Two vehicles collided in the 9200 block of Highway 532. A driver was unable to stop when the vehicle in front stopped for traffic at a red light.
July 5
A Stanwood woman reported that her vehicle was stolen from 72nd Avenue NW after the key had been stolen during a vehicle prowl of her boyfriend’s car.
A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl in the 6800 block of 279th Street NW. A wallet and personal items were stolen.
Three vehicles collided in the 8400 block of Highway 532. A driver drifted into oncoming traffic causing a head-on collision, and an oncoming driver was unable to avoid hitting the crashed vehicle. The causing driver fled the scene but was found and arrested.
July 7
A Stanwood man reported a vehicle prowl in the 27700 block of Ridge Way. A bag of coins and some small tools were stolen.
A business in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW reported a shoplifting incident caught on the store’s video camera.
July 8
A Stanwood man reported that his ex-roommate left drug paraphernalia and counterfeit money in her room when she moved out of the residence in the 9800 block of 271st Street NW. The items were taken into police possession and booked into evidence.
A 30” machete was found lying on the side of the road in the 7600 block of 268th Street NW. Officers were unable to locate the owner and it was logged in for safekeeping.
July 9
Two vehicles collided in the 10400 block of Highway 532. A driver failed to yield the right of way and turned left into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
