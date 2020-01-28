Jan. 8
The Stanwood High School resource officer followed up on a reported assault between students in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. The students were counseled on conflict resolution and the appropriate way to speak about others.
Jan. 9
A Stanwood woman reported her vehicle stolen in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The vehicle was recovered in Seattle two days later.
A Stanwood woman reported a possible burglary in the 8400 block of Cedarhome Drive because an exterior door frame showed signs of tampering. It was determined that no one had entered, and nothing was missing.
Jan. 10
A Stanwood man reported an unattended hit and run collision to his truck that was parked at his home in the 8100 block of 280th Place NW.
Police responded to a report of two juvenile males shoplifting at a business in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Jan. 11
A Camano Island man driving too fast for conditions lost control of his vehicle, causing a three-car collision with two unoccupied, parked vehicles in the 28800 block of 70th Avenue NW.
Jan. 12
A Mount Vernon man contacted the Stanwood Police Department in the 8700 block of 271st Street NW to acquire dangerous dog paperwork following a dog bite incident so he can have the animal quarantined.
A Stanwood woman reported a fire on her property in the 27300 block of 102nd Avenue NW. She believed it may have been started by someone shooting off fireworks.
A Stanwood man, 35, was referred for fourth-degree domestic assault in the 7100 block of 277th Place NW.
Jan. 13
A Stanwood woman reported that her vehicle was damaged in what appeared to be either a vehicle prowl or vandalization in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A Camano Island woman reported finding a large amount of loose cash in a parking lot in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
Jan. 14
A Marysville woman lost control of her vehicle due to icy road conditions, crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with another vehicle in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW.
A Stanwood employee driving a city snow plow truck lost control of the vehicle on a hill due to icy road conditions striking two unoccupied, parked vehicles in the 8200 block of Hennings Drive.
Jan. 20
On Martin Luther King, Jr., Day, a man stood in front of the Stanwood Police Department with a sign that used a racist slur to denounce a retired police officer. The sign caused a stir on social media. But while the sign was "distasteful," the man did nothing illegal like trying to start a fight or block people on the sidewalk, said Sgt. Jason Toner. An officer went out and talked to the man, who left soon after.
