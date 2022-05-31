April 26
Pressure washer taken from a business.
Theft report taken after mobile phones were purchased using fake identification from another state.
Driver rear-ended another vehicle on 72nd Avenue NW.
Bus was rear-ended by a van on 268th Street NW.
April 27
Wallet was booked as found property after it was discovered Camano Island and brought into the police department to locate owner.
Man driving his vehicle with a suspended/revoked license taken into custody and booked in the Snohomish County Jail.
April 28
Calls were received about a man and woman slumped forward in their seats of a parked vehicle.
April 29
Torn counterfeit money was found and taken for destruction.
May 3
A woman reported being punched.
May 4
Multiple vehicles parked in handicapped parking spots on Hennings Drive. They were impounded.
Theft of money involving elderly woman and her daughter.
