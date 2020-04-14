March 23
A Stanwood woman reported the theft of two benches for outside a place of business on 88th Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman reported that her husband’s Social Security number was used fraudulently.
March 24
A Stanwood woman reported that her son was bitten by a dog after sticking his head through a gap in fenced yard.
March 25
Police followed up on a referral for possible domestic violence and found that the incident was verbal only.
A Stanwood woman reported an attempted break-in via a window on 272nd Street NW. A screen was removed, but entry was not made because the window was secured from inside.
March 26
A Stanwood woman reported that her wallet was stolen from a business on 256th Street NW. A suspect was identified with store video, and the wallet was returned to the owner with all its contents.
March 27
A Stanwood business reported that the catalytic converter had been cut in one of its delivery vans on 102nd Avenue NW.
A Camano Island man reported that his vehicle was damaged on 268th Street NW when the driver of a car traveling the opposite direction threw an object out the window, purposefully striking the reporting party’s vehicle.
March 28
A Stanwood woman reported seeing the female passenger from a gold car steal an unknown object from an open storage bin at a business on 92nd Avenue NW.
March 29
A Marysville man, 40, was referred for theft after he was identified on video stealing items from a business on 271st Street NW.
March 30
An Arlington, 52, man was referred for assault following an altercation on 272nd Place NW.
A homeless Stanwood man, 38, was arrested for harassment for threats made to harm a family member.
