April 27
A 29-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence near Highway 532 and W. Sunday Lake Road.
April 28
A Stanwood man, 19, was arrested for driving with his license suspended.
A transient man, 30, was arrested for an ignition interlock violation.
April 29
A catalytic converter was stolen off a vehicle in the 7200 block of 265th Street NW.
A Stanwood woman, 32, was arrested for assault.
A non-injury collision occurred at the intersection of Highway 532 and 88th Avenue NW.
April 30
A Camano Island man, 29, was arrested for driving with his license suspended and an ignition interlock violation.
May 1
A Rockport man, 41, was arrested in downtown Stanwood on two misdemeanor warrants.
A sexual assault was reported in the Cedarhome neighborhood.
May 2
Car keys left on top of a car were stolen in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW while the victim ran into their home for a moment.
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 28300 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
May 3
A vehicle prowl was reported in the 7200 block of 286th Place NW. The victim’s wallet was taken and an attempt to use credit cards was unsuccessful.
May 4
A Stanwood woman, 54, was arrested for assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.