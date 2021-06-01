May 7
Counterfeit money was received for a fundraiser and turned over to a bank.
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 26900 block of 78th Avenue NW. A sword was stolen from the vehicle.
May 8
A Stanwood man, 32, was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after he tried to throw a chair through an apartment window.
A vehicle was vandalized in the 8300 block of 272nd Street NW.
May 12
A man was sleeping in the vehicle and had drug paraphernalia on his lap in the downtown area. He gave the paraphernalia to the officer to destroy.
May 13
A Stanwood business received a counterfeit $100 bill and turned it over to police.
May 17
Police assisted the FBI in serving a warrant for crimes associated with illegal narcotic sales in the 27300 block of Village Place NW.
A juvenile was reportedly assaulted by his stepfather.
A man burglarized a downtown Stanwood business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.