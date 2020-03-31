Feb. 20
A Stanwood woman, 63, was arrested for DUI following a 911 call for a dangerous driver swerving in and out of their lane on 102nd Avenue NW.
An unlicensed Stanwood male, 18, was referred for hit and run of an unattended vehicle along 272nd Street NW following a parking lot incident that was captured on video.
The Stanwood school resource officer was notified that a 15-year-old Stanwood girl was found in possession of drug paraphernalia on 272nd Street NW. It was disposed of, and discipline was issued by the school.
Two Stanwood boys were reported fighting on 267th Street NW. When officers arrived the fight was no longer in process. Injuries were insignificant and neither participant claimed to be the victim of an assault.
Feb. 22
A Stanwood girl reported phone harassment and disclosure of intimate images. Investigation determined that the contact and image sharing was mutual, so no charges were filed.
Feb. 24
Two vehicles collided on 72nd Avenue NW when a driver suffered a medical emergency and lost control of his vehicle.
Feb. 25
A Marysville man, 77, was referred for felony stalking.
Two 15-year-old Camano Island boys were arrested for burglary after stealing alcohol from a local business. Both youths were transported to Denny Youth Center.
Feb. 26
A Camano Island boy was contacted by the Stanwood school resource officer regarding threats via social media. The youth denied that he intended to harm the victim and was then counseled on proper online behavior and the consequences of cyberstalking.
A Camano Island boy reported to the Stanwood school resource officer that he was being harassed. The suspect was cautioned not to make threats or harass the reporting party in or out of school.
The Stanwood school resource officer investigated a Stanwood girl for making threats to harm another student. The threats were determined to be made in frustration and not a true intent to harm.
A Stanwood boy reported that someone stole money from him during class. When the boy confronted the person, they threatened him via social media. The Stanwood school resource officer contacted the suspect’s guardian.
Two vehicles collided in the 7400 block of Highway 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
Two vehicles collided in the 8900 block of Highway 532 when a driver failed to stop for traffic.
Feb. 27
An Arlington man, 47, was arrested for three active warrants, one felony and two misdemeanors on 72nd Avenue NW following a routine check of a parking lot.
Feb. 28
An Arlington man, 54, was arrested on an active warrant on 92nd Avenue NW. During booking he was found to be in possession of vehicle theft tools, and charges were then referred for that.
After police responded to a nuisance call of a woman harassing customers at a local business on 72nd Avenue NW. A transient woman, 40, with several active warrants was arrested.
Police responded to a reported vandalism at a business on 267th Street NW. The exterior glass pane in the front door of the business had been broken, but the interior pane remained intact.
