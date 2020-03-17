Feb. 5
A Stanwood boy, 15, was referred for charges of willfully disobeying school administrators and disturbing school activities in the 7600 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood man reported suspicious circumstances at a business in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW following an unusual call that could have been an attempted set-up for a robbery.
Feb. 6
A Camano Island man reported lost property in the 9200 block of 271st Street NW after he couldn’t find a package containing prescription medications at the tracking point.
A transient man, 44, was trespassed from a Stanwood business in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW after yelling at customers.
Feb. 7
A Granite Falls resident reported damage to his unattended vehicle parked in the 9600 block of 270th Street NW.
A Camano Island resident reported damage to his unattended vehicle parked in the 7200 block of 267th Street NW.
A Stanwood man reported found an item left in his yard by an unknown person in the 2700 block of 104th Drive NW following a suspicious encounter the previous day regarding the item. Police collected the item and booked it for safekeeping.
Feb. 8
A Stanwood man was provided mental health services following a nuisance call in the 7700 block of 275th Street NW.
A Lynnwood man, 38, was arrested for a felony warrant, assault and theft following a shoplifting incident in the 26600 block of 272nd Street NW.
Feb. 9
A Stanwood woman, 36, was arrested for assault domestic violence in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Feb. 10
A Coupeville woman reported her vehicle had been vandalized with spray paint in the 7200 block of 261st Street NW. Her legally parked vehicle had been targeted previously in the same area with notes complaining about parking on the street.
A Stanwood man, 18, was referred for assault with sexual motivation in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Stanwood man reported that he had been followed to work by and harassed by a family member in the 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Feb. 12
A Stanwood man, 32, was reported missing by his father. He was located in Tulalip three days later.
A driver made a left turn from Pioneer Highway on to Highway 532 and collided with a vehicle in the intersection.
Feb. 13
A Stanwood girl, 14, was caught with alcohol in a tumbler in the 7600 block of 272nd Street NW. The school resource officer counseled her on laws and consequences of possessing alcohol at her age. Discipline was handled by the school.
A Camano Island boy, 17, was counseled by the school resource officer regarding items considered dangerous weapons that he had inadvertently brought with him in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW. Discipline was handled by the school.
A Camano Island man reported his license plate stolen after being pulled over for no rear license plate 8800 block of Highway 532.
Feb. 14
A Stanwood man, 20, was arrested for assault in the 28500 block of 74th Drive NW.
A Stanwood woman reported purposeful damage to her fence in the 27700 block of 69th Avenue NW.
A man found a badly injured dog in the bushes in the 28600 block of 74th Drive NW. When the officer arrived the small dog had died, and it was determined that the dog been injured after it had dug out of its fenced yard and into the yard of a bigger dog.
Feb. 15
An unlicensed teen driver lost control of a vehicle while attempting to make a turn at a high rate of speed in the 8000 block of 283rd Street NW. The vehicle struck a decorative fence, continued through a yard and collided with a garage, causing structural damage.
Feb. 16
A Stanwood man, 35, was arrested for domestic assault in the 8300 block of 272nd Street NW.
Feb. 17
Police responded to a call in the 28300 block of 69th Avenue NW regarding an elderly woman who appeared at a home looking cold and confused, asking for a ride to the train station. About the same time, a call came in for a missing person matching her description and she was safely reunited with her son.
Feb. 19
A Stanwood man, 44, was arrested for a strong-arm assault in the 28400 block of 72nd Drive NW following a domestic dispute.
A Camano island woman reported her daughter’s Airpod headphones were stolen in the 27000 block of 90th Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman reported fraudulent use of her husband’s debit card in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW. The card number may have been "skimmed" as multiple charges were made at a business in Bonney Lake although her husband still had the card in his possession.
