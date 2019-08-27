Stanwood Police received these recent calls:
Aug. 9
A Camano Island woman reported a vehicle prowl, theft, and damage to a motorhome parked at her business in the 10500 block of SR 532.
Police responded to a fight between two 16-year-old Stanwood girls in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.
Police responded to a vehicle prowl in progress in the 7900 block of 263rd Place NW.
Aug. 10
Police responded to an afterhours alarm at a business located in the 26800 block of 90th Avenue NW.
A 19-year-old Camano Island man was arrested on a warrant during a parking lot security check in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.
Aug. 11
Police responded to a civil dispute in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW, and to a verbal domestic dispute in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Aug. 12
Two vehicles collided in the 8600 block of 271st Street NW. A driver distracted by a previous collision failed to notice traffic in front had stopped.
Aug. 13
A distracted driver caused a four-vehicle collision at milepost 6 on SR 532.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.