Police logo2

Stanwood Police received these recent calls:

Aug. 9

A Camano Island woman reported a vehicle prowl, theft, and damage to a motorhome parked at her business in the 10500 block of SR 532.

Police responded to a fight between two 16-year-old Stanwood girls in the 7400 block of 272nd Street NW.

Police responded to a vehicle prowl in progress in the 7900 block of 263rd Place NW.

Aug. 10

Police responded to an afterhours alarm at a business located in the 26800 block of 90th Avenue NW.

A 19-year-old Camano Island man was arrested on a warrant during a parking lot security check in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.

Aug. 11

Police responded to a civil dispute in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW, and to a verbal domestic dispute in the 26000 block of 72nd Avenue NW.

Aug. 12

Two vehicles collided in the 8600 block of 271st Street NW. A driver distracted by a previous collision failed to notice traffic in front had stopped.

Aug. 13

A distracted driver caused a four-vehicle collision at milepost 6 on SR 532.

More from this section

Tags

Load comments