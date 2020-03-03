Jan. 28
A Stanwood girl, 15, was found highly intoxicated and passed out in the 7600 block of 272nd Street NW. She was referred for charges of minor possessing, consuming and acquiring liquor.
Jan. 29
Police followed up on an Adult Protective Services referral. A Stanwood woman, 75, in the 9900 block of 272nd Place NW reported that her granddaughter had forged multiple checks from her bank account. Investigation continues.
Jan. 30
A Stanwood man called 911 to report that his step-daughter, 52, was intoxicated and causing a disturbance in the 27000 block of 104th Drive NW. No crime had been committed.
Jan. 31
A Stanwood man, 37, was trespassed from a business in the 7700 block of 275th Street NW for asking customers for money and threatening employees.
Feb. 1
Police responded to a burglary call in the 28300 block of Nordic Way. It was determined to be a misunderstanding due to an “open house” in the area and a lockbox on the front door of the house being entered.
A Camano Island man reported a hit-and-run unattended vehicle in the 26900 block of 92nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood woman reported that a driver had followed her to a parking lot and intentionally hit her with his vehicle in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW following an incident at a stoplight.
Feb. 2
A Stanwood man, 70, reported a firearm stolen from his home in the 7100 block of 278th Street NW. Investigation determined that its more likely that the firearm has been misplaced and not stolen.
A Stanwood woman reported that her son’s cell phone had been stolen in the 27500 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
Police responded to a 911 call for a verbal domestic dispute in the 27300 block of Church Creek Loop NW. A man was being loud and verbally abusive to officers and a female who was trying to leave the residence peacefully. No physical assault occurred.
Feb. 4
An Auburn man, 33, was arrested on an active warrant following a traffic stop at the intersection of Pioneer Highway and SR 532.
