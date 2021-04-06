March 18
A Camano Island woman, 29, with a suspended license was arrested on suspicion of a hit-and-run after fleeing the scene of a collision on 268th Street.
A driver suspected of being under the influence of marijuana following a traffic stop on Pioneer Highway fainted during a field sobriety test. He was transported by aid car to the hospital for evaluation.
March 19
An Everett woman, 33, was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence on Pioneer Highway.
March 21
A firearm was turned in to the Stanwood Police to be destroyed.
A Snohomish man, 33, was referred for violation of a domestic violence no-contact order.
March 22
A woman, 23, was transported to the hospital for a mental health evaluation after she injured herself following a verbal argument with her boyfriend.
March 23
A possible stalking was reported on 72nd Avenue.
March 24
A delivery driver reported minor injuries from a dog bite while delivering a package.
An online report was submitted for mail theft that occurred sometime in January 2021 on 262nd Street.
A Mount Vernon man, 32, was arrested for driving with a suspended license and ignition interlock violation.
An Arlington girl, 14, listed as a runaway out of Yakima, was located on 74th Avenue and arrested on an active warrant.
March 25
A verbal altercation was reported when a 17-year-old boy was arguing with his mother about not wanting to go to school.
A scam call, claiming to be the Social Security Administration, was reported. The victim gave the caller her Social Security number and address.
An Everett man, 39, was arrested for obstructing a law enforcement officer.
March 26
A white substance believed to be methamphetamine was turned over to police. It was sent to be destroyed.
A Camano Island man, 61, was arrested on an active felony warrant.
March 27
A Bellingham woman, 29, was arrested on 72nd Avenue for driving while her license was suspended, ignition interlock violation and dangerous weapon possession.
An unknown suspect in a white 1990s model pickup or SUV was observed throwing fireworks into a mailbox on 80th Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.