May 18
Police responded to a disorderly conduct call when an argument took place between neighbors.
Fraud was reported after an ex-roommate of the victim reportedly used her credit card and charged $3,000 at various stores.
May 19
A transit bus damaged a driver’s side mirror of a car parked on the side of the road while making a turn. The driver was not aware of the collision and was flagged down by a resident.
May 20
Police pulled over a vehicle due to erratic driving and disregard for road signs. The driver passed the field sobriety test but due to the smell of alcohol, the officer took the driver home.
May 21
An Arlington woman, 38, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
May 22
A dog fight occurred on 72nd Ave NW. One dog was severely injured, and the owner took it to the vet. They didn’t get the other dog’s information.
May 23
A Camano Island man, 48, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
Officers responded to a theft in progress at a business that was closed for the evening in the 26800 block of 88th Ave NW. An Anacortes woman, 38, and an Anacortes man, 35, were allegedly stealing plants and other property. The woman was arrested on active warrants, and both were referred on charges of theft.
May 25
Police followed up on a Child Protective Service referral involving concerns that a 4-year-old child was hospitalized due to consuming cannabis edibles that were readily accessible to the child in the home.
Two vehicles collided on 267th Street NW when a driver entering the roadway from a parking lot failed to yield the right-of-way to an oncoming driver.
May 26
A bike rack was reported stolen off a car parked in the 9700 block of 272nd Place NW.
A domestic dispute was reported when a woman attempted to remove her boyfriend from her apartment, and he refused to leave.
May 28
Two vehicles collided on 268th Street NW when an inattentive driver rear-ended a vehicle that slowed down for traffic. The driver of the struck vehicle was transported by aid for possible injuries.
An intoxicated driver was found to be under 21 and admitted to having a stolen bottle of alcohol in his car.
May 29
An Arlington man, 35, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.
An Arlington man, 21, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended.
June 1
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for criminal trespassing on 271st Street NW.
June 3
Police responded to a theft that had taken place in the 8700 block of 272nd Street NW. Police are using evidence within a store video to locate the suspect.
A Stanwood man, 39, was arrested for malicious mischief after breaking the windshield of a car on 271st Street NW.
An Everett man, 21, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
June 4
A victim came to Stanwood Police Department to report the theft of his wallet. The officers were able to track down the person who took the wallet through a social media post made by the police department. A citizen identified the suspect in the photo. The wallet was returned to the owner.
Graffiti was found in multiple locations on 272nd Street NW. A suspect was contacted, and the issue will be handled through the Stanwood-Camano School District.
A sexual assault was reported.
