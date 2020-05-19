April 18
A business on 271st Street NW reported that someone cut a hole in the fence to gain entry and burglarized vehicles parked in the lot.
April 20
An officer on patrol noticed a possible vehicle prowl in the 7100 block of 288th Street NW. He secured the vehicle’s door and determined it had not been prowled, then contacted the owner who had just been too tired to close it up completely before going in the house.
A Camano Island woman, 23, and an Arlington man, 29, were trespassed from a business on 92nd Avenue NW.
A Stanwood man reported being bit by a neighbor’s dog when he had gone on the property to borrow a tool on Cedarhome Drive. The dog’s owner was given a warning of a potentially dangerous dog notification.
April 21
A Stanwood man reported that his wallet was stolen while he was shopping at a business on 92nd Avenue NW. The card was used immediately after the theft at the same store and again at a business next door.
April 23
A Stanwood woman, 25, was arrested on a warrant after being stopped for suspicious behavior and taking items from an abandoned vehicle.
April 25
A man, 39, and a man, 33, both from Everett, were trespassed by BNSF Railroad from all BNSF properties after being caught stealing items from an abandoned rail car off 276th Street NW.
April 28
A Camano island man, 28, was arrested for burglary and possession of a controlled substance with no prescription following a burglary at a business on Pioneer Highway.
A Stanwood man, 33, was referred for charges of criminal trespass after he entered a home on 286th Street NW and refused to leave until the homeowner confronted him with a shotgun and called 911. The suspect was found wandering in the neighborhood. He was highly intoxicated and was transported to the hospital.
April 29
A Camano Island man, 33, was arrested on an active warrant on 92nd Avenue NW following a routine patrol of a business parking lot.
Two vehicles collided in the intersection at 26700 block of 72nd Avenue NW. Both drivers stated that they had a green light.
April 30
An Everett woman, 37, was arrested on an active warrant when police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on 272nd Street NW.
A Camano Island woman, 60, was trespassed from a business on 92nd Avenue NW after being caught shoplifting.
