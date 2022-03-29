Stanwood police logo 2

Feb. 1

An Arlington man was being investigated for suspected fraud for using stolen checks to purchase items at a Stanwood business. He was later arrested in Burlington.

A man was arrested in Stanwood for suspicion of reckless driving.

A Stanwood woman reported the theft of a laptop.

Feb. 2

A Stanwood woman was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault.

Feb. 4

Gas was siphoned out of multiple vehicles parked at a business in the 9000 block of 270th St NW during the night.

Wooden pallets were stolen from a business in the 26000 block for 92nd Ave NW.

Feb. 6

A catalytic converter was stolen from his vehicle overnight.

A victim reported their stolen credit card was used at a Stanwood business.

Editor's Note: Stanwood Police reports have been delayed by a police staffing issue. 

