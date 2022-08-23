July 18
Catalytic converter thefts were reported at 92nd Avenue and 272nd Place NW.
Identity theft and several unauthorized bank withdrawals were reported on 72nd Avenue.
July 19
Gas was reported stolen at 102nd Avenue NW.
A vehicle prowl was reported on 72nd Avenue NW.
July 20
A Puyallup man was booked on a warrant after being stopped on 92nd Avenue NW.
July 21
A vehicle was damaged and gas stolen on Cedarhome Drive.
Drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized from a Camano Island man stopped for speeding on 104th Drive NW.
July 22
Fraud and theft were reported following the discovery of unauthorized purchases.
July 23
A vehicle was damaged and gas stolen in the 7000 block of 265th Street NW.
A robbery was reported at 72nd Avenue NW.
July 24
A Wenatchee woman was arrested and taken to Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of forgery and resisting arrest at a business on 92nd Avenue NW.
July 26
A Lynnwood man was arrested for an assault on Pioneer Highway.
July 28
A vehicle prowl and missing items were reported in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW.
A woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after driving into a yard on Henning Drive.
July 29
A Camano Island man was booked in Snohomish County Jail on suspicion of reckless driving and DUI.
