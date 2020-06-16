May 29
A Stanwood teenager was referred for DUI charges after crashing her vehicle into a retaining wall in the 9900 block of Highway 532.
May 30
A Marysville man, 38, was referred for vehicle prowl following a call for suspicious activity behind a business on 269th Place NW.
May 31
A Stanwood man reported unemployment fraud.
A Stanwood youth reported that a man flipped her off and displayed what she believed to be a gun at a protest group in the 9200 block of Highway 532.
June 1
Police responded to a call regarding suspicious items found abandoned in the 27700 block of 68th Avenue NW. The items were collected and entered into evidence.
June 2
Two vehicles collided in the 9100 block of 271st Street NW when a construction truck pulling a trailer turned left from the "straight-thru" lane while the vehicle in the left turn lane was also making a left turn onto the same road.
June 3
A Stanwood man, 19, was arrested for assault following an incident on 72nd Avenue NW.
June 4
A Stanwood man reported his vehicle was prowled overnight in the 7100 block of 286th Place NW.
A Stanwood man reported his vehicle was prowled in the 7100 block of 288th Street NW. A firearm and ammunition were among items stolen.
A Stanwood woman reported her vehicle was prowled overnight in the 28200 block of 69th Avenue NW. She supplied video of the theft to police.
June 5
Two vehicles collided in the 1200 block of 271st Street NW when both drivers entered the intersection from a stop sign, each believing they had the right of way.
Two vehicles collided in the 9200 block of Highway 532 when a driver, distracted by protesters, did not notice traffic stopping in front of him.
June 6
A Stanwood woman reported unemployment fraud.
June 8
Two vehicles collided in the 7200 block of Highway 532 when a driver turned onto Highway 532, failing to yield to oncoming vehicle.
Two vehicles collided in the 8300 block of Highway 532 when a distracted driver failed to notice the vehicle in front of her slow down.
June 9
A Stanwood man, 20, was criminally trespassed from a business in the 26600 block of 72nd Avenue NW after reportedly shoplifting alcohol.
