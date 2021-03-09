Feb. 19
A Stanwood man requested help retrieving a video from a business on 104th Drive NW to determine who had stolen the wallet he lost there.
An Arlington man, 53, was referred to the prosecutor for assault of his girlfriend.
Feb. 20
A vehicle theft was reported in the 28600 block of 69th Drive NW.
Police responded to a domestic disturbance when an argument between a brother and sister became physical.
Feb. 22
An Alabama woman called to report a sexual assault that occurred in 2019 when she and her children lived in Stanwood.
A Stanwood woman reported a violation of a no-contact order.
Feb. 23
Police responded to a residence on 272nd Place NW to assist North County Fire with an intoxicated man who had injured himself and was refusing care. He was involuntarily committed for treatment for his own safety.
Police served a protection order and a weapons surrender order on 271st Street NW.
Feb. 24
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for DUI at Highway 532 and E. Sunday Lake Road after a Stanwood police officer saw him speeding through town.
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for violation of a no-contact order.
Police responded to a request to assist CPS with a sexual assault investigation.
A hit and run to an unoccupied vehicle was reported by a witness in the 8600 block of 271st Street NW.
Feb. 26
A vehicle theft was reported on 271st Place NW. The vehicle was recovered by Mount Vernon Police on March 2.
A Darrington man, 55, was arrested for DUI on Highway 532 after a Stanwood officer saw him driving with his headlights off at night.
Feb. 27
An Arlington man, 32, was arrested for DUI on Highway 532 after the driver called 911 to report a collision and then left the scene. His mother returned him to the scene while the officer was still investigating.
