March 13
A Burlington man reported that several thousand dollars’ worth of drywall and construction tools was stolen from a new construction home on 96th Avenue NW.
March 14
A Stanwood woman reported that her son jumped out a second floor window and left home following an argument. He was found safe and uninjured and was returned home to his mother.
March 16
A Stanwood man, 66, with Alzheimer’s was reported missing by his daughter in the 28500 block of 74th Avenue NW. While requesting a Silver Alert, the officer was notified by dispatch that the man had been located at a collision in Marysville. He was reunited with his family.
March 18
Charges were referred on a 40-year-old Arlington man for knowingly violating a domestic violence protection order.
A Lynden man, 28, was referred for charging for rape forcible compulsion.
March 19
A Stanwood man reported that his vehicle had been stolen during the night in the 8400 block of Hennings Drive. It was located the next day.
A Stanwood man reported that his fence had been intentionally damaged in the 8500 block of 282nd Street NW.
A Stanwood man reported that someone had climbed a tree and broke into his room through an unlocked window to steal his drug paraphernalia onCecilia Way.
A Camano Island man reported that his vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of a business in the 27000 block of 92nd Avenue NW. It was found a short time later at the other end of the same parking lot from where the reporting party said he parked it.
