July 29
A Stanwood man, 47, was arrested for domestic violence after an altercation with his wife and daughter.
July 31
Downriggers were reported stolen from a boat parked along 262nd Street NW.
A vehicle was following too closely and failed to stop causing a collision on Highway 532.
Aug. 1
A vehicle prowl occurred in the 6600 block of 281st Street NW. A neighbor who noticed the theft in progress made an unsuccessful attempt to detain the thief as he fled in his vehicle.
A hit and run collision occurred on 267th Street NW. The victim had video and was able to get the license plate number of the vehicle that hit him.
Aug. 2
A burglary was reported at a Myrtle Road home. The homeowner believes she knows who took her gold coins. The investigation continues.
A package containing a BB gun was reportedly delivered to the wrong address on 271st Street NW, but the residents at the incorrect delivery address denied receiving the package. The investigation continues.
Aug. 3
A mail theft occurred on 260th Street NW and on 263rd Place NW. Several pieces of mail and abandoned items were reported found in the 27000 block of Church Creek. Officers collected the mail and returned it to the post office.
Aug. 4
A Stanwood woman, 62, was charged with driving under the influence on Viking Way.
Aug. 5
A Stanwood resident reported that an unknown suspect had opened a fraudulent unemployment claim in their name.
