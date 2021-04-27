March 30
When a Stanwood resident's sale of multiple firearms was determined to be out of compliance with a protection order, police halted the transaction and secured the firearms.
March 31
Police responded to a report from Adult Protective Services of an altercation between residents at a care facility on 265th Street NW. Both reside in the memory care unit with advanced dementia. Neither was hurt or remembered the incident.
A Stanwood woman, 20, was arrested for assault following an argument on 102nd Avenue NW, after she allegedly attempted to back over her boyfriend while he stood behind her vehicle.
April 2
A man, 27, was trespassed from a business on 265th Street NW after locking himself in the bathroom for hours and refusing to leave.
April 3
A Stanwood man, 50, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended on 271st Street NW.
A license plate was reported stolen from a vehicle on 284th Street NW.
April 4
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for driving while his license was suspended on 267th Street NW.
April 9
A Stanwood man, 38, was arrested on a warrant in the area of 68th Avenue NW and Woodland Road.
A Blaine man, 42, was arrested on 268th Street NW for driving while his license was suspended and an ignition interlock violation.
April 14
A Stanwood man, 22, was arrested for assault and malicious mischief on 72nd Avenue NW after assaulting his girlfriend and breaking the windshield on her vehicle.
April 15
Several hundreds of dollars’ worth of merchandise was stolen from a business in the 8800 block of 272nd Street NW.
A Mount Vernon woman, 27, was arrested for harassment and malicious mischief after allegedly sending harassing messages to her ex-husband and slashing his tires.
April 16
A bicycle trailer was stolen in the 9700 block of 272nd Place NW.
A Stanwood man, 32, was arrested for assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence on 102nd Avenue NW after assaulting his ex-roommate with a Taser.
April 17
A Mount Vernon woman, 23, was arrested for DUI on Highway 532.
