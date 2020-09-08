Aug. 5
A woman reported fraudulent purchases on her credit card.
Aug. 6
A Stanwood man, 38, was arrested for stealing a vehicle in the 9900 block of 271st Street NW.
An unknown suspect painted graffiti on a fence along Pioneer Highway.
Aug. 7
A Sedro-Woolley woman, 35, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Marine Drive.
Two suspects stole merchandise from a business in the 26000 block of 88th Avenue NW.
Aug. 8
The interior of an unoccupied new construction home was vandalized in the 27000 block of Short Lane.
A Stanwood resident reported that a rock was used to break a garage door window in the 28000 block of 68th Avenue NW.
A Stanwood resident reported damage to several motion lights and the siding of a home in the 27000 block of 69th Avenue NW.
A broken window was reported in the 28000 block of 69th Lane NW.
A Marysville woman, 33, was arrested for DUI.
A domestic disturbance occurred on 94th Drive NW when an ex-girlfriend refused to leave the residence.
Aug. 9
A deputy noticed damage to a new construction home in the 6700 block of 281st Place NW.
A Stanwood man, 57, is being referred for charges after assaulting an employee at a business on 267th Street NW when asked to wear a mask.
Aug. 10
A Stanwood resident reported that the neighbor’s dog killed his chickens.
Aug. 11
A Stanwood resident reported credit card fraud.
A woman reported that her phone had been stolen from a business on 265th Street NW.
